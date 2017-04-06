BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
JERUSALEM, April 6 (Reuters) -
* Israel's Delek Group said on Thursday it was raising the price it wants for a majority stake of insurer Phoenix Holdings in a deal with China's Yango Group Co after an initial deadline passed.
* Delek said the price for its 52.3 percent stake in Phoenix had risen to 2.152 billion shekels ($590 million) from the initial 1.971 billion shekels.
* The binding deal signed last August set a target closing date of March 31, and Delek said the deal has since been ammended to reflect the new price.
* The last date for completion of the terms for closing has been set as June 4, 2017.
* ($1 = 3.6481 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.