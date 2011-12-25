JERUSALEM Dec 25 Israel's Delek Drilling
and Avner Oil Exploration said on Sunday
they have received a combined $250 million loan from HSBC
for the development of the Tamar and Leviathan natural
gas sites and other expenses.
Delek and Avner, units of conglomerate Delek Group
, are part of a group led by U.S.-based Noble Energy
developing natural gas wells off Israel's Mediterranean
coast.
The Tamar prospect, which contains an estimated 8.4 trillion
cubic feet of gas, is due online in 2013 with natural gas from
Tamar expected to supply Israel's gas needs for more than 15
years. A nearby site, Leviathan, is nearly twice as large and
due to be online around 2017.
The non-recourse loan to Delek and Avner will be in two
parts, the companies said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock
Exchange -- a $75 million loan that will be available after
meeting a number of conditions and a $175 million loan for the
Tamar project and repayment of a bridge loan.
The loans are variable interest and pay LIBOR plus 3.5-4
percent.
Noble holds 36 percent of Tamar, while Delek and Avner own
15.625 percent each and Isramco Negev holds 28.75
percent.
The reliance on Israeli gas has intensifed this year as
supplies from Egypt have been erratic as militants have attacked
the pipeline between Egypt and Israel 10 times.