JERUSALEM May 30 Israeli conglomerate Delek
Group said net income from its gas segment slumped
after it reduced production at its Mari B reservoir to preserve
stocks following Egypt's decision in April to terminate gas
sales to the country.
Net income came in at 11 million Israeli shekels ($2.83
million) compared with 79 million a year ago.
Egyptian state-owned oil and gas companies said they were
stopping gas sales to Israel, part of a 20-year deal, following
a year of sabotage and pipeline attacks that had already
disrupted supplies. Egypt supplied 40 percent of Israel's gas
needs prior to the announcement.
Delek posted first-quarter net profit of 110 million shekels
compared with 210 million a year earlier when it booked a
capital gain of 177 million Israeli shekels from the sale of
shares in Noble Energy.
The results were, however, partly offset by its Delek U.S.
subsidiary where net income from continuing ops was $46
million compared with $17 million in the same period last year.
Meanwhile, Delek and Noble units Delek Drilling
and Avner Oil Exploration have found two large
natural gas sites with combined reserves of nearly 27 trillion
cubic feet. The Tamar site is expected to begin production in
the first half of 2013 while the larger Leviathan prospect
should come online in 2017.
The two companies also plan to bring the smaller Noa and
Pinnacle fields online in the next few months to help prevent an
electricity shortage caused by the halt in natural gas supplies
from Egypt.
($1=3.8672 Israeli shekels)
