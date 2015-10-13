By Steven Scheer
| JERUSALEM
JERUSALEM Oct 13 Israeli conglomerate Delek
Group could list on the London Stock Exchange
as soon as in 2016 as part of a strategy to become a global oil
and gas exploration firm, a source close to the company said on
Tuesday.
Delek had planned a London listing in mid-2015 but halted
the process due to energy market volatility and regulatory
issues in Israel.
Israel's anti-competition regulator had ruled that two large
natural gas fields, Leviathan and Tamar, largely owned by Delek
and Noble Energy, were a monopoly, since both companies
would control most of Israel's gas reserves.
A deal was subsequently reached that would allow Noble and
Delek to keep ownership of Leviathan, but they would have to
sell other assets, including stakes in neighbouring Tamar.
Parliament has given its nod to the deal, but it still needs
to be finalised and signed. Issues relating to the powers of
Israel's competition regulator in relation to the ownership of
the field also need to be resolved, but Delek expects this to
happen soon, the source said.
"After the roadmap is approved and signed, which we believe
will happen in the next couple of weeks, you will see the
process of listing Delek Group in London start to move forward,"
the source told Reuters, without giving any further details such
as how much money the company planned to raise.
The source said Delek had been reassured by comments from
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Energy Minister Yuval
Steinitz that they will do what they can for the deal to be
implemented.
"Their support in the roadmap for the Israeli economy also
supports the intention of Delek in 2016 to list in London," the
source said.
As part of the listing plan, foreign banks had told Delek it
needed to focus solely on energy. Delek has since sold off most
of its auto, real estate and financial services businesses.
Last week, Delek's investment arm bought a near 20 percent
stake in North Sea-focused oil producer Ithaca Energy
for $66 million.
"This has been on our radar for quite a while," the source
said, noting the Ithaca deal was one of many steps the company
would like to do. "We are the biggest shareholder in Ithaca with
almost 20 percent and we shall consider increasing it."
The source said buying a stake in Ithaca "leaves the door
open for other opportunities, including operating in our own gas
discoveries."
(Editing by David Holmes)