By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Nov 28 Israeli conglomerate Delek Group reported a 25 percent drop in quarterly net profit due to a loss in its U.S. fuel sector operations and a one-time tax expense.

Delek, an energy, insurance and biochemicals company, said on Thursday it earned 70 million shekels ($19.8 million) in the third quarter, compared with 93 million a year earlier. Revenue dipped to 9.6 billion shekels from 9.9 billion.

Its U.S. unit Delek US contributed a 7 million shekel loss in the July-September period versus a 232 million gain in the third quarter of 2012. Delek, however, has trimmed its stake in Delek US to 30.5 percent from 58 percent last year.

Delek's bottom line was also hurt by a 100 million shekel tax expense as a result of an expected corporate tax hike in Israel, but profit from its Israeli insurance and finance operations rose.