By Eileen Soreng

July 27 Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc failed to entice investors in its stock market debut on concerns about consumer appetite for steaks and other pricey fare in a weak economy.

Shares of the company were trading down 5 percent at $12.30 in the afternoon on Nasdaq on Friday. They touched a low of $12.00, a dollar below the IPO price.

The company operates steakhouses across 18 states under the brands Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse and Del Frisco's Grille.

Analysts are of the opinion that consumers might not be ready yet to visit high-end dining spaces in a slowing economy.

"Investors don't like that risk in the segment Del Frisco's in," Francis Gaskin of IPO Desktop said.

"The main check (at Del Frisco's) averages $100 per person ... This economy doesn't allow most families to visit costly restaurants as opposed to Chuy's, which is mid-priced," senior managing partner of IPO Boutique, Scott Sweet said.

Restaurant chains appealing to broader consumer base are expected to fare well in the current economic scenario.

Burger King Worldwide Holdings Inc, which made a return to the New York Stock Exchange last month, rose as much as 11 percent on the first day of trading.

Shares of Chuy's Holdings Inc, which claims to offer large portions at low prices, opened 15 percent above its offer price earlier this week.

Other restaurant operators in the IPO pipeline include Apollo Management -owned CKE Restaurants, Bloomin' Brands - owner of Outback Steakhouse, and Cheddar's Casual Cafe.

Restaurant deals are expected to boost the U.S. IPO market that has seen several lackluster listings of late, most notably Facebook's disappointing debut.

Del Frisco, whose motto is "Do right and fear no man", had to cut the size of its IPO and sell its shares below the expected price range.

It intends to use the proceeds to repay debt and make a one-off $3 million payment to Lone Star Fund, an affiliate of the company's controlling shareholder.

After the close of the offering, LSF5 Wagon Holdings will own about 68.6 percent of Del Frisco's outstanding common stock.

