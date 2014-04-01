BRUSSELS, April 1 Belgian supermarket chain
Delhaize on Tuesday agreed to sell its 39 supermarkets
in Bosnia and Herzegovina to Tropic Group B.V., a further
disposal of non-core activities in southeastern Europe.
Delhaize, which ended up owning the stores after acquiring
Serbian retailer Delta Maxi in 2011, said the transaction for an
undisclosed sum was expected to be completed in the third
quarter.
Delhaize's chief executive officer Frans Muller, who took
charge in November, has repeatedly said that Delhaize's core
businesses were U.S. stores Food Lion and Hannaford, Belgium,
Greece and Serbia.
He has said investments would be focused there, but that did
not mean Delhaize would necessarily sell other operations, which
include stores in Romania and Indonesia.
Most recently, Delhaize sold its 54 supermarkets in
Bulgaria, having also sold its stores in Albania and
Montenegro.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)