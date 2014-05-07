May 7 Delhaize :
* Revenue growth of 2.8% at identical exchange rates
* Comparable store sales growth of 4.6% in u.s. And -0.8% in
belgium
* Group underlying operating profit of EUR161 million
* Group underlying operating margin of 3.1% (3.6% in U.S.
And 3.1% in Belgium)
* CEO says re-iterate that, for 2014, our capital
expenditures will increase to approximately EUR625 million at
identical exchange rates and we plan to open 180 stores
* Net profit from continuing operations was 90 million
compared to 99 million in last years first quarter
* Group share in net profit amounted to 80 million compared
to 51 million last year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: