* Frans Muller, 53, left Metro in March after 16 years
* Delhaize Americas CEO Roland Smith resigns
* Delhaize turnaround plan for U.S. business bearing fruit
* Shares fall over 7 percent on uncertainty about U.S. unit
By Robert-Jan Bartunek
BRUSSELS, Sept 4 Belgian grocer Delhaize
has appointed the former head of German retailer
Metro's main Cash & Carry business, Frans Muller, as
its new chief executive to extend the turnaround strategy of
long-serving boss Olivier Beckers.
Delhaize, which makes about two-third of its revenues in the
United States, also announced on Wednesday that Roland Smith was
resigning from his role as boss of Delhaize America and the unit
would report directly to the CEO in future.
The company, with about 3,400 stores worldwide, has been
looking for a new chief executive since Beckers said in May he
was stepping down after 14 years at the company.
Muller, initially a rising star at Metro, left the German
firm in March after a disappointing performance by the wholesale
unit he had led for five years prompted a surprise dividend cut
and profit warning.
Delhaize shares have risen more than 50 percent this year as
Beckers' overhaul of U.S. operations has started to show
results, while Metro stock has gained about 30 percent.
But Delhaize shares still trade at a 17 percent discount to
peers, including Metro, and were down 7.2 percent at 0840 GMT
within a European retail index down 0.7 percent.
"Muller is a good choice. He has a lot of experience in the
business," said ING analyst Marco Gulpers.
"Today's share reaction reflects the fear that there is more
uncertainty about the performance of the U.S. unit, now that
Roland Smith has left."
Beckers said the U.S. business was continuing to deliver
good results. "We have a solid foundation upon which to build.
There is a strong leadership team in place and we look forward
to further progress," he said in a statement.
Muller, who has no experience in North America although he
was responsible for 740 Metro stores in 29 countries and sales
of 31.6 billion euros ($41.6 billion), will join Delhaize on
Oct. 14 and take on his new role on Nov. 8.
A 52-year-old Dutch national who studied business economics
in Rotterdam, Muller joined Metro in 1997 at its Dutch cash and
carry business and later had responsibility for Asia Pacific,
Russia and Ukraine before joining the board in 2006.
STRUGGLING CASH & CARRY
Metro's cash and carry business, which accounts for almost
half of group sales, has been hit hard by the impact of economic
weakness on its core customers in the independent retail and
hospitality industries and responded by cutting prices.
As the business struggled, Muller saw his responsibilities
curtailed between 2010 and 2011, when the Europe, Middle East
and North Africa region was temporarily handed to Joel Saveuse.
Delhaize said Beckers would remain as an adviser to Muller
until the end of the year and stay with the company as a
non-executive director after that.
Beckers struck his biggest deal at Delhaize within months of
taking charge, buying upmarket U.S. chain Hannaford for $3.6
billion to cement the company's position as a force in food
retailing along the country's east coast.
But Delhaize's strength in the United States, which
accounted for about 65 percent of its 2012 revenues of 22.7
billion euros, has been a mixed blessing, due to a squeeze on
U.S. consumer incomes and cut-throat competition.
That has led Beckers to cut costs and spearhead a major
refurbishment programme at its largest U.S. chain, Food Lion, a
strategy that has started to pay off with Delhaize posting a
strong second-quarter profit and raising its full-year forecast
last month.
