BRUSSELS May 8 Belgian supermarket group
Delhaize said on Wednesday that its Chief Executive
Officer Pierre-Olivier Beckers would step down by the end of the
year.
Beckers, 53, who has been at the helm of the group since
1999, will stay with the company as a director and remain as the
CEO until a successor is found, the group said.
Delhaize, which already pre-reported its first-quarter
results in April, added that it expected the decline of
full-year underlying operating margin to stabilise at its U.S.
operations in 2013.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Ben Deighton)