BRIEF-Jinzi Ham announces FY 2016 dividend payment; unit to buy shares in data service firm
* Says co plans to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 6 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
BRUSSELS, April 22 Belgian supermarket group Delhaize said on Monday underlying operating profit had increased 13.7 percent in the first quarter, driven by improved margins in both the Unites States and Belgium.
The group unexpectedly published unaudited figures on Monday because it had postponed its capital markets day until later in the year.
Delhaize said it expected underlying operating profit to be 775 million euros ($1.01 billion) in 2013, below the 810 million euros achieved in 2012. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
* Says it issues new shares via private placement and raises 230 million yuan in total, for funding acquisition and projects