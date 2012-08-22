(Corrects comparable Belgian sales growth as 1.1 pct instead of
0.2 pct)
* Adj. op profit 184 mln euros vs 177 mln euros
* 2012 cost savings to reach 550 mln euros from 500 mln
previously
BRUSSELS, Aug 22 Belgian supermarkets operator
Delhaize on Wednesday said that its 2012 profits would
be at the bottom end of its guidance range because of price cuts
and costs linked to refurbishing its stores.
The group, which expects operating profits to fall by
between 15 and 20 percent in 2012, posted a 12 percent decline
in second-quarter adjusted operating profits to 184 million
euros, above the 177 million euros expected in a Reuters poll of
eight analysts.
Delhaize said its cost cutting programme was on track to
generate 550 million euros of savings by the end of the year,
above its previous expectation of 500 million.
In the United States, which accounts for 65 pct of the
group's sales, same store sales fell 0.6 percent from the
comparative period last year, excluding a negative calendar
effect of 0.4 percent. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a
decline of 1.3 percent.
Delhaize said that the refurbishing of its Food Lion stores
continued and 65 percent of all stores had been converted. The
group expects this to support its sales for the rest of 2012.
Operating margin in the United States fell to 3.3 percent in
the second quarter of 2012, down from 4.3 percent at the same
period last year. Delhaize said it had not passed on most of the
food price inflation to customers.
Competition is heating up in United States with Kroger
, the largest supermarket company, and Wal-Mart,
the world's largest retailer keeping prices low.
In July, Supervalu, the third-largest U.S.
supermarket chain, suspended its dividend to fund aggressive
price cuts aimed at winning back shoppers, while Safeway
said increased spending on advertising ate into profits.
In Belgium, same store sales increased 1.1 pct ahead of
expectations of a 0.85 percent fall.
Operating margins in Belgium decreased to 3.8 percent from
4.8 percent last year, as Delhaize offered lower prices to its
customers and paid higher wages to its staff because of
Belgium's automatic salary adjustment for inflation.
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Barbara Lewis)