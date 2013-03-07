BRUSSELS, March 7 Belgian supermarket group
Delhaize said on Thursday it would pay a lower
dividend this year than last, after its fourth-quarter operating
results were just below market expectations.
Underlying operating profit for the fourth quarter came in
at 204 million euros ($265.20 million), just below the 209
million euros expected in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.
Delhaize will pay a gross dividend of 1.40 euros per share,
below the 1.76 euros it paid out to its shareholders last year.
($1 = 0.7692 euros)
