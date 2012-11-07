BRUSSELS Nov 7 Belgium-based supermarket group
Delhaize unveiled better-than-expected profits in the
third quarter, as sales grew in Belgium and it made smaller
provisions for bonuses in the United States, the company said on
Wednesday.
Operating profit in the third quarter, adjusted for one
offs, fell 8.1 percent at identical exchange rates to 231
million euros ($295.71 million), above the 194 million euros
expected in a Reuters consensus of eight analysts and
brokerages.
Like-for-like sales at the group's Belgian unit increased
0.6 percent in the third quarter, while analysts had expected a
small decline.
($1 = 0.7812 euros)
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)