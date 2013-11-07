BRUSSELS Nov 7 Belgian grocer Delhaize on Thursday posted an unexpected third-quarter loss, as the group wrote off 195 million euros ($263.79 million) on its Serbian and Bulgarian operations.

"The general economic situation in Serbia worsened significantly, impacting the group's short- to mid-term expectations for its Serbian operations and resulting in an impairment indicator," Delhaize said in a statement.

The group posted a net loss of 87 million euros in thee third quarter, compared with the expectations of a net profit of 99.1 million euros in a Reuters poll of four analysts. ($1 = 0.7392 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)