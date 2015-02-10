BRUSSELS Feb 10 Belgian supermarket group
Delhaize has reached a deal with union leaders over
restructuring in Belgium, ending a labour dispute that had led
to strikes and sharply reduced sales in the second half of last
year.
Delhaize had announced in June that it planned to lay off
2,500 staff in the coming three years and end operations at 14
stores to restore margins and free up 450 million euros ($510
million) for additional investment.
The company said on Tuesday that it had now agreed that job
losses would amount to 1,800 staff, with no forced redundancies
and that it would cease operations at 10 stores. Only one of
these would be closed. The other nine could be sold.
The deal needs to be approved by union members, a Delhaize
Belgium spokesman said.
Delhaize said it stuck to its 450 million euro ($509.67
million) investment target.
Strikes had led to Delhaize suffering a decline of
comparable store sales in Belgium of 5 percent in the third
quarter and 6.9 percent in the fourth.
Group revenue, however, rose by 3.7 percent last year as the
company's U.S. stores Food Lion and Hannaford fared well.
Delhaize's U.S. business makes up some 60 percent of group
revenue.
($1 = 0.8829 euros)
