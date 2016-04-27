BRUSSELS, April 27 Belgian supermarket group Delhaize reported on Wednesday a stronger-than-expected operating profit in the first quarter, driven by lower costs and strong sales growth in Southeastern Europe.

The group, which is set to merge with Dutch peer Ahold this year, said operating profit adjusted for one-off items was 221 million euros ($249.71 million), well above a Reuters poll of 195 million.

In Southeastern Europe, which includes markets such as Greece, Romania and Serbia, like-for-like sales increased by 10.8 percent.

Sales in the United States, the company's largest market by revenues, increased by 2.6 percent, above analyst expectations. ($1 = 0.8850 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)