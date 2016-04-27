BRUSSELS, April 27 Belgian supermarket group
Delhaize reported on Wednesday a
stronger-than-expected operating profit in the first quarter,
driven by lower costs and strong sales growth in Southeastern
Europe.
The group, which is set to merge with Dutch peer Ahold
this year, said operating profit adjusted for one-off
items was 221 million euros ($249.71 million), well above a
Reuters poll of 195 million.
In Southeastern Europe, which includes markets such as
Greece, Romania and Serbia, like-for-like sales increased by
10.8 percent.
Sales in the United States, the company's largest market by
revenues, increased by 2.6 percent, above analyst expectations.
($1 = 0.8850 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)