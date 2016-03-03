BRIEF-Staples says Q1 same store sales fell 3 percent
* Total company sales for Q1 of 2017 were $4.1 billion, a decrease of five percent
BRUSSELS, March 3 Belgian supermarket group Delhaize, which is set to be acquired by Dutch peer Ahold, said on Thursday it would increase its annual dividend 12.5 percent to 1.80 euros per share, slightly above analyst expectations.
The group's fourth-quarter operating profit, adjusted for one-off items, and revenues were in line with what the company had pre-announced in January.
The group said its merger with Ahold will be voted on at a shareholders meeting on March 14. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Total company sales for Q1 of 2017 were $4.1 billion, a decrease of five percent
May 16 Home Depot Inc, the No. 1 U.S. home improvement chain, reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher customer traffic and more average spending at its stores amid a strong housing market.