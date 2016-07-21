July 21 Belgian retailer Delhaize
reported strong profit growth for the second quarter led by
Romania and Greece.
Underlying operating profit for the April-June quarter rose
10.4 percent to 247 million euros ($272.5 million) while its
margin grew to 3.9 percent from 3.7 percent.
"Southeastern Europe's growth was again robust, driven by
Romania and Greece," Chief Executive Frans Muller said.
Delhaize said that it expects its merger with Dutch peer
Ahold to close on July 23.
The newly merged Ahold Delhaize is expected to commence
trading on July 25.
($1 = 0.9065 euros)
(Reporting by Wout Vergauwen; editing by Jason Neely)