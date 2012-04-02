BRUSSELS, April 2 Belgian supermarket chain Delhaize has failed to pass on higher food costs to consumers, and the store revamps that depressed margins last year threaten to do so again this year, but with its shares down 30 percent in a year some investors scent a bargain.

The food retailer, 65 percent of whose revenues come from the Atlantic coast of the United States, has suffered an almost continuous slide of its share prices since April 2011.

A 9 percent drop in the year-to-date, against the 12 percent improvement of the underperforming the Bel20 Index of leading Belgian shares, brings its year-to-date performance to minus 31 percent.

Analysts appear largely undecided on whether the shares are a bargain or have further room to fall.

Twenty of 30 analysts following the stock have a "neutral" stance on Delhaize, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. Five recommend buying, and another five say 'sell'.

BUY

Delhaize shares took two clear hits this year -- in January, when it announced 5,000 job cuts, mostly in the United States, after weak fourth-quarter sales and, in March, when it revealed margins too were weak and would be depressed this year.

Pascale Weber, analyst at KBC Securities, said Delhaize was trading at a price earnings ratio for 2014 of some 6 times, compared with a more typical 12 for a food retailer.

"It's ridiculously cheap," said Weber, who has an "accumulate" rating on the shares.

After an avalanche of bad news, there was now scope for possible positive triggers, she said.

Weber expects improving margins in Eastern Europe, where Delhaize acquired Serbian food retailer Delta Maxi in August for 932.5 million euros ($1.24 billion).

In part, this is due to programmes Delhaize has launched to bring down costs across Europe.

However, it is also due to expected changes of consumer behaviour in emerging Europe, where supermarkets only have a small share of the overall market. Consumers still mostly buy their groceries at small shops and markets.

In the more developed eastern European countries, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland, supermarkets have seen their share of sector business grow from around 5 percent in the mid-1990s to above 50 percent today.

Delhaize, with a presence in up-and-coming Albania, Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia, Romania, has the potential to prosper in the region.

Delhaize made around 15 percent of its revenues in Eastern Europe and Asia in the fourth quarter of 2011, which includes Delta Maxi and already established businesses in Indonesia and Romania.

In the United States, Delhaize began at the start of 2011 to revamp its Food Lion brand and re-launch about 200 stores in two regions.

Last month, the group said the initial results from the refurbished Food Lion stores were encouraging and that the new concept would be rolled out to other locations sooner.

"I expect the revenue momentum in the United States to improve from the second half of 2012 onwards," Weber said.

SELL

The competitive environment in the United States has been tough.

Delhaize's U.S. operating margins took a knock in the fourth quarter of 2011, declining 140 basis points to 5.1 percent, as it struggled to pass on higher food costs to consumers.

The group has launched several programmes to make its U.S. store more attractive to shoppers and its overall distribution network more efficient.

However, these programmes have proved costly and Delhaize said they would still pressure margins this year.

"We believe that they will struggle to protect margins and sales at the same time. They will have to choose," wrote analyst Jaime Vazquez at Santander Global Banking and Markets, who has an "underweight" recommendation on the shares.

Delhaize's Delta Maxi acquisition in 2011 also squeezed profitability, as the operating margin is much lower in the region, 3.4 percent in 2011 compared to 4.8 percent in both Belgium and in the United States.

Analysts at Credit Suisse, who have an "underperform" rating on the stock, said in a note to clients that they are not convinced profit will recover over the long term.

It said that, while revamped stores had shown improvements, the revamp had come at a cost and that the improvement typically only lasted for 12 months before like-for-like sales softened.

Moreover, Delhaize's cheaper Bottom Dollar stores, as well as Delta Maxi, would squeeze margins for at least two years.

"There are still too many uncertainties regarding profit delivery going forward to adopt a more positive stance," Credit Suisse wrote. ($1 = 0.7525 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Andrew Callus)