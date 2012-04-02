By Robert-Jan Bartunek
| BRUSSELS, April 2
BRUSSELS, April 2 Belgian supermarket chain
Delhaize has failed to pass on higher food costs to
consumers, and the store revamps that depressed margins last
year threaten to do so again this year, but with its shares down
30 percent in a year some investors scent a bargain.
The food retailer, 65 percent of whose revenues come from
the Atlantic coast of the United States, has suffered an almost
continuous slide of its share prices since April 2011.
A 9 percent drop in the year-to-date, against the 12 percent
improvement of the underperforming the Bel20 Index of
leading Belgian shares, brings its year-to-date performance to
minus 31 percent.
Analysts appear largely undecided on whether the shares are
a bargain or have further room to fall.
Twenty of 30 analysts following the stock have a "neutral"
stance on Delhaize, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
Five recommend buying, and another five say 'sell'.
BUY
Delhaize shares took two clear hits this year -- in January,
when it announced 5,000 job cuts, mostly in the United States,
after weak fourth-quarter sales and, in March, when it revealed
margins too were weak and would be depressed this year.
Pascale Weber, analyst at KBC Securities, said Delhaize was
trading at a price earnings ratio for 2014 of some 6 times,
compared with a more typical 12 for a food retailer.
"It's ridiculously cheap," said Weber, who has an
"accumulate" rating on the shares.
After an avalanche of bad news, there was now scope for
possible positive triggers, she said.
Weber expects improving margins in Eastern Europe, where
Delhaize acquired Serbian food retailer Delta Maxi in August for
932.5 million euros ($1.24 billion).
In part, this is due to programmes Delhaize has launched to
bring down costs across Europe.
However, it is also due to expected changes of consumer
behaviour in emerging Europe, where supermarkets only have a
small share of the overall market. Consumers still mostly buy
their groceries at small shops and markets.
In the more developed eastern European countries, the Czech
Republic, Hungary and Poland, supermarkets have seen their share
of sector business grow from around 5 percent in the mid-1990s
to above 50 percent today.
Delhaize, with a presence in up-and-coming Albania,
Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia, Romania, has the potential to
prosper in the region.
Delhaize made around 15 percent of its revenues in Eastern
Europe and Asia in the fourth quarter of 2011, which includes
Delta Maxi and already established businesses in Indonesia and
Romania.
In the United States, Delhaize began at the start of 2011 to
revamp its Food Lion brand and re-launch about 200 stores in two
regions.
Last month, the group said the initial results from the
refurbished Food Lion stores were encouraging and that the new
concept would be rolled out to other locations sooner.
"I expect the revenue momentum in the United States to
improve from the second half of 2012 onwards," Weber said.
SELL
The competitive environment in the United States has been
tough.
Delhaize's U.S. operating margins took a knock in the fourth
quarter of 2011, declining 140 basis points to 5.1 percent, as
it struggled to pass on higher food costs to consumers.
The group has launched several programmes to make its U.S.
store more attractive to shoppers and its overall distribution
network more efficient.
However, these programmes have proved costly and Delhaize
said they would still pressure margins this year.
"We believe that they will struggle to protect margins and
sales at the same time. They will have to choose," wrote analyst
Jaime Vazquez at Santander Global Banking and Markets, who has
an "underweight" recommendation on the shares.
Delhaize's Delta Maxi acquisition in 2011 also squeezed
profitability, as the operating margin is much lower in the
region, 3.4 percent in 2011 compared to 4.8 percent in both
Belgium and in the United States.
Analysts at Credit Suisse, who have an "underperform" rating
on the stock, said in a note to clients that they are not
convinced profit will recover over the long term.
It said that, while revamped stores had shown improvements,
the revamp had come at a cost and that the improvement typically
only lasted for 12 months before like-for-like sales softened.
Moreover, Delhaize's cheaper Bottom Dollar stores, as well
as Delta Maxi, would squeeze margins for at least two years.
"There are still too many uncertainties regarding profit
delivery going forward to adopt a more positive stance," Credit
Suisse wrote.
($1 = 0.7525 euros)
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop
and Andrew Callus)