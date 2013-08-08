* FY profit forecast at least 780 mln euros vs 775 mln
* Q2 profit beats expectations on improving margins
* Shares surge to 2-year high
By Ben Deighton
BRUSSELS, Aug 8 Belgian grocer Delhaize
beat second-quarter profit expectations and nudged up
its full-year forecast, sending its shares to a two-year high on
signs a cost-cutting drive in its main U.S. market is paying
off.
Delhaize makes about two-third of its revenues in the United
States and has been cutting costs, including renegotiating terms
with suppliers, and revamping its main Food Lion chain to
counter stiff competition and sluggish consumer spending.
"Margins in all divisions were ahead of our expectations,
with the U.S. the main driver of the beat," Deutsche Bank
analysts said in a research note.
Delhaize's shares rose as much as 9 percent to a two-year
high of 52.5 euros on Thursday, the biggest increase on the
STOXX Europe 600 retail index.
Second-quarter adjusted operating profit rose 5.8 percent to
193 million euros ($257 million), beating analysts' average
forecast for a 4.9 percent fall to 175 million.
For the first half of the year, Delhaize's underlying
operating margin in the United States was 4.1 percent, compared
with 3.8 percent last year.
That brings it roughly into line with Dutch rival Ahold
, which saw its first-quarter operating margin in the
United States - where it has over half of its sales - decline to
4.1 percent from 4.2 percent a year ago.
Over the past three months, Ahold's shares have risen 1.8
percent, whereas Delhaize's shares have remained broadly flat.
KBC analyst Pascale Weber said Delhaize was feeling the
benefits from renegotiating terms with its U.S. suppliers at the
end of last year.
Delhaize said that overall its profit margin improved 16
basis points in the second quarter to 24.3 percent of revenues,
as lower wholesale prices offset price cuts in its stores.
That led it to nudge up its profit forecast for the full
year to at least 780 million euros from 775 million previously.
Second-quarter sales were up 1.7 percent at identical
exchange rates, with comparable store sales up 1.1 percent in
the United States and 0.8 percent in Belgium.
($1 = 0.7508 euros)
