BRUSSELS May 22 Belgian supermarket chain
Delhaize is reviewing its future presence in
Indonesia, the group's chief executive said on Thursday.
Delhaize, under a new chief executive since November, has
been cutting its presence in non-core markets and has sold
supermarkets in Albania, Bosnia, Bulgaria, and Montenegro. It
has not listed Indonesia among core markets.
"It's a huge market where we are rather small. We have a
good concept there but together with our joint venture partner
we are looking at the options we have," Chief Executive Frans
Muller said after the group's annual shareholder meeting in
Brussels.
While not elaborating on what the options were, Muller said
he was under no pressure to make a decision on Indonesia because
the business, which Delhaize has run together with Indonesian
partner Salim Group since 1997, was profitable.
Delhaize, with a 51 percent stake in the venture, operates
117 supermarkets in Indonesia under the name Super Indo centred
on large cities such as Jakarta and Bandung.
Muller had previously said that Food Lion, Hannaford as well
as the group's Belgian, Serbian and Greek operations constituted
the core of the business and that it would prioritise
investments there.
