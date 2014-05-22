BRUSSELS May 22 Belgian supermarket chain Delhaize is reviewing its future presence in Indonesia, the group's chief executive said on Thursday.

Delhaize, under a new chief executive since November, has been cutting its presence in non-core markets and has sold supermarkets in Albania, Bosnia, Bulgaria, and Montenegro. It has not listed Indonesia among core markets.

"It's a huge market where we are rather small. We have a good concept there but together with our joint venture partner we are looking at the options we have," Chief Executive Frans Muller said after the group's annual shareholder meeting in Brussels.

While not elaborating on what the options were, Muller said he was under no pressure to make a decision on Indonesia because the business, which Delhaize has run together with Indonesian partner Salim Group since 1997, was profitable.

Delhaize, with a 51 percent stake in the venture, operates 117 supermarkets in Indonesia under the name Super Indo centred on large cities such as Jakarta and Bandung.

Muller had previously said that Food Lion, Hannaford as well as the group's Belgian, Serbian and Greek operations constituted the core of the business and that it would prioritise investments there.