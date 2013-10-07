Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday:
BRUSSELS Oct 7 Belgian grocer Delhaize said its former finance chief Stefan Descheemaeker had resigned from his current post as chief executive of Delhaize Europe.
Descheemaeker would leave the company at the end of October, the group said, without specifying why he had decided to leave. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
April 10 Activist investor Jana Partners LLC disclosed an 8.3 percent stake in Whole Foods Market Inc as it looks to shake up the company's board, while pushing it to explore strategic options, including a potential sale.