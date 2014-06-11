BRUSSELS, June 11 Belgian supermarket chain
Delhaize said on Wednesday it could cut up to 2,500
jobs at its Belgian operations over the next three years and
invest 450 million euros ($612.68 million) in its stores to
bring them back to profitability.
Delhaize, which competes with Carrefour, Colruyt
and German discounters Aldi and Lidl, said the
measures were necessary as it faced tough competition and a
lacklustre economy.
The group said it was at a disadvantage versus competitors
over salary costs and market share and profits had been falling
in the country over the past years.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
