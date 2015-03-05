BRUSSELS, March 5 Belgian supermarket operator
Delhaize on Thursday reported better-than-expected
operating results in the fourth quarter, as its margins in
Belgium improved from the previous quarter in spite of hefty
sales declines.
In Belgium, margins rose to 1.9 percent in the fourth
quarter from 1.4 percent in the third, falling sharply compared
to the 3.9 percent last year. U.S. margins were stable from the
third quarter at 4.2 percent.
In January, the group said sales in the fourth quarter rose
11.4 percent to 5.795 billion euros ($6.47 billion), beating
analysts' expectations, with a strong performance in the United
States and sales declines in Belgium.
For the group as a whole, operating profit, adjusted for one
off items, rose 10.4 percent in the fourth quarter to 225
million euros ($248.69 million), above the 209 million expected
in a Reuters poll of six analysts.
Delhaize did not give a precise outlook for 2015 but said it
would continue refurbishing stores in the United States and
carry out a cost savings plan in Belgium.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)