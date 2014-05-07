BRUSSELS May 7 Belgian supermarket operator
Delhaize posted a first-quarter core profit slightly
below expectations as better-than-expected sales growth in the
United States was outdone by a slowdown in its Belgian
operations.
Delhaize, which makes some 62 percent of its revenues in the
United States where it operates the Food Lion and Hannaford
supermarkets, said sales at U.S. stores open for at least a year
increased by 4.6 percent. This was far better than the 3.3
percent expected in a Reuters poll.
In Belgium, where the group cited tough competition, same
store sales fell by 0.8 percent, below the 0.6 percent growth
expected.
The group added that because it had to offer lower prices
and promotions to lure customers to its stores, underlying
operating profit in Belgium decreased by more than a third.
For the group as a whole, operating profit fell 5.7 percent
in the first quarter to 156 million euros ($217.35 million),
just below the 159 million expected in a Reuters poll of five
analysts.
($1 = 0.7177 Euros)
