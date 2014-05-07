* Operating profit in Belgium down by 36 pct
* U.S. LFL sales 4.6 pct vs 3.3 pct expected
* Belgium LFL sales -0.8 pct vs +0.6 pct expected
* Shares pull back after early 4 pct fall
(Adds details on outlook, share reaction)
By Robert-Jan Bartunek
BRUSSELS, May 7 Belgian supermarket operator
Delhaize posted a first-quarter core profit slightly
below expectations as accelerating sales growth in the United
States was undermined by a slowdown in its Belgian operations.
Delhaize, which makes about 60 percent of its revenues in
the United States where it operates the Food Lion and Hannaford
supermarkets, said sales at U.S. stores open for at least a year
increased by 4.6 percent. This was far better than the 3.3
percent expected in a Reuters poll.
In Belgium, where the group cited tough competition, same
store sales fell by 0.8 percent, below the 0.6 percent growth
expected.
Delhaize shares fell as much as 4.2 percent on Tuesday, but
were down a modest 0.5 percent at 0915 GMT. The STOXX European
Retail Index was flat.
For the group as a whole, operating profit fell 5.7 percent
in the first quarter to 156 million euros ($217.35 million),
just below the 159 million expected in a Reuters poll of five
analysts.
While not giving a precise outlook for the full year, the
group's Chief Financial Officer said that sales trends continued
into the second quarter and that he felt confident with
analysts' 2014 expectations.
"Our expectations are precisely in line with the market
consensus so you derive for yourself the underlying operating
profitability we are expecting," Pierre Bouchut told a
conference call.
A StarMine consensus of 21 analysts currently expects
operating profit to fall by 3.3 percent to 728 million euros
while the SmartEstimate, which weights analysts by their
previous track record, sees a 4.1 percent fall to 722 million.
In the Belgian market, Delhaize competes with German hard
discounters Aldi and Lidl as well as Belgian group Colruyt
and France's Carrefour. Most recently Dutch
supermarket group Ahold has started to expand in the
country.
"Ahold is beginning to gain ground from historical players
and once it reaches decent size, its excellent price positioning
is likely to do a lot of damage," analysts at Natixis wrote in a
note to clients.
The group added that because it had to offer lower prices
and promotions to lure customers to its stores, underlying
operating profit in Belgium decreased by more than a third.
In the United States, profits fell by 8.2 percent as a
result of a low-price strategy and costs related to the harsh
winter weather, such as clearing snow from driveways and parking
lots in the quarter.
Delhaize said it had not yet experienced much pressure from
U.S. supermarket giant Kroger, which recently acquired
the Harris Teeter chain which operates in markets such as North
Carolina and Virginia, where Delhaize's Food Lion is also
present.
($1 = 0.7177 Euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)