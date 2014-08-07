* Takes 151 mln euros impairment on Serbia
* U.S. comp sales +3.3 pct vs 2.5 pct expected
* Belgian comp sales -1.2 pct vs -0.6 pct expected
BRUSSELS, Aug 7 Belgian supermarket group
Delhaize on Thursday unveiled a better-than-expected
sales performance in the United States, but took another
impairment on its Serbian operations and lost market share in
Belgium
Same store sales in the United States, where the group makes
some 60 percent of its business, rose 3.3 percent in the second
quarter, ahead of the average 2.5 percent growth expected in a
Reuters poll of four analysts.
The group, which operates the Food Lion and Hannaford
supermarkets in the United States, said the growth in sales was
driven in part by an increase in retail inflation.
For the company as a whole, operating profit, adjusted for
non recurring items, fell 11 percent in the second quarter to
178 million euros ($238.24 million), above the 169 million
expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts.
Delhaize repeated its 2014 outlook for capital expenses of
625 million and a target of 180 new store openings.
In Belgium, where Delhaize competes with Ahold,
Colruyt, Carrefour and German hard
discounters Aldi and Lidl, comparable sales fell 1.2 percent and
the company lost market share.
A Reuters poll had expected sales in the country to fall 0.6
percent.
In June the group announced that it would cut 2,500 jobs in
its Belgian business, which prompted industrial action towards
the end of the second quarter and impacted the sales
performance.
Delhaize said it took another 150 million euro impairment on
its Serbian operations, as sales continued to decline and the
economic sentiment did not improve.
($1 = 0.7472 Euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)