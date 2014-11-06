BRUSSELS Nov 6 Belgian supermarket group
Delhaize on Thursday reported better-than-expected
operating profit for the third quarter, entirely driven by a
strong performance of its business in the United States.
Operating profit, adjusted for one off items, rose 2.4
percent in the third quarter to 192 million euros ($240.4
million), above the 182 million expected in a Reuters poll of
six analysts.
Delhaize, which makes about 60 percent of its revenues in
the United States, where it operates the Food Lion and Hannaford
stores, said its margins in the country expanded and same store
sales rose by 5.3 percent. Analysts had expected U.S. same store
sales to increase by 3.0 percent.
In Belgium, where the group faced industrial action and
supply disruption after announcing 2,500 job cuts, same store
sales fell by 5 percent, worse than an expected 4.2 percent
decline, and profit margins contracted.
