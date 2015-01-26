BRUSSELS Jan 26 Belgian supermarket group
Delhaize on Monday unveiled better-than-expected sales
growth in the United States for the fourth quarter and a decline
in Belgium, marred by industrial action, that was not as bad as
feared.
Sales at stores open for at least a year grew 3.6 percent in
the United States, where Delhaize operates the Food Lion and
Hannaford chains, above the 3.2 percent expected in a Reuters
poll.
In Belgium, where the quarter was disrupted by industrial
action in company-owned stores, like-for-like sales fell 6.9
percent. Analysts had on average expected a 7.3 percent fall.
For the group as a whole, revenues rose 11.4 percent to
5.795 billion euros ($6.48 billion), above the 5.523 billion
euros expected in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.
($1 = 0.8937 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)