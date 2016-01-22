PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRUSSELS Jan 22 Belgian supermarket group Delhaize on Friday reported a better-than-expected sales increase in Belgium, as it made up for disruption caused by a strike in the same period last year.
The group, set to be bought by Dutch peer Ahold later this year, said comparable store sales in Belgium increased by 5.1 percent in the fourth quarter, compared with the 3.5 percent increase expected in a Reuters poll.
Delhaize, which competes with Colruyt and Carrefour as well as hard discounters Aldi and Lidl, added that its market share in Belgium rose to 24 percent.
The group, which makes some two-thirds of its revenue in the United States, said like-for-like sales there rose by 2.3 percent after a 1.7 percent expansion in the third quarter.
Overall, group revenue in the fourth quarter came in line with expectations at 6.32 billion euros ($6.85 billion).
The group gave a preliminary figure for adjusted operating profit of 870 million euros, also broadly in line with forecasts
On Thursday, Ahold reported fourth-quarter sales that comfortably cleared expectations and forecast increase cash flow this year. ($1 = 0.9233 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Stephen Coates)
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO, May 16 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, has delayed but not ditched its plan to list a U.S. subsidiary this year despite a series of investigations targeting the company's owners, Chief Executive Officer Wesley Batista said on Tuesday.