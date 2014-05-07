BRUSSELS May 7 Belgian supermarket group
Delhaize sees similar sales trends at the start of the second
quarter as in the first, with strength in the United States and
weakness in Belgium, the group's Chief Financial Officer said.
"Adjusted for the Easter impact, it's very similar to what
we have experienced in Q1. Very strong in the U.S. Only in
Serbia it looks as if the sales trend is better in April than it
was in Q1," Chief Financial Officer Pierre Bouchut told a
conference call.
Earlier on Wednesday, Delhaize posted a first-quarter core
profit slightly below expectations as better-than-expected sales
growth in the United States was outdone by a slowdown in its
Belgian operations.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)