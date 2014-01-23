* Q4 revenue 5.34 billion euros vs expected 5.33 bln
* Q4 rev up 0.1 pct, up 3 pct at identical exchange rates
* Volumes up in U.S., inflation helps in Belgium
* FY op profit 770 mln euros vs guidance of at least 755 mln
* Shares gain 8 pct, strongest of European retailers
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, Jan 23 Belgian supermarket group
Delhaize surpassed expectations for U.S. and Belgian
sales growth in the fourth quarter, striking an unusually
positive note in a suffering sector and boosting its shares more
than 8 percent.
The group, which has about 3,500 stores worldwide and makes
about 60 percent of its revenue in the United States, said its
U.S. customers bought more as prices dipped, while inflation and
solid year-end volumes helped it in Belgium.
Delhaize's report was in contrast to last week's from Dutch
rival Ahold, which has stores in the U.S. northeast
and is pushing into Belgium. It reported a steeper-than-expected
fall in fourth-quarter sales as the U.S. food market contracted
and the Dutch spent less.
Delhaize said underlying operating profit for the year
reached 770 million euros, on a provisional basis, having
previously said it would be at least 755 million.
Fernand de Boer, analyst at brokerage Petercam, said the
like-for-like sales growth figures in the United States and
Belgium were good.
"This comes after disappointing figures from Ahold," de Boer
noted. "Delhaize is also indicating higher cash flow than
expected and its new CEO has reassured that Delhaize will be
disciplined on capital and costs."
He added that the shares were also cheap, at a discount of
some 20 percent to peers. The stock had been trading on a
multiple of 11.1 times forecast 2013 earnings and 11 times 2014,
according to Reuters data, compared with 15.7 and 13.2 times for
Ahold.
Delhaize shares rose as much as 8.9 percent to a
four-and-a-half month high of 49.76 euros in early trading,
making it by far the star performer in the STOXX Europe 600
retail index, which was down 0.1 percent.
QUARTERLY REVENUE
Delhaize, which will publish full yearly results on March
13, said fourth-quarter revenue inched up by by 0.1 percent, or
3.0 percent at identical exchange rates, to 5.34 billion euros
($7.2 billion).
Analysts had on average been expecting revenue of 5.33
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.
In the United States, where it operates Food Lion chains in
the southeast and mid-Atlantic states, and higher-end Hannaford
stores from New York to Maine, quarterly revenue grew 2.8
percent on a like-for-like basis.
Delhaize said its U.S. prices on average fell by 0.4 percent
due to promotions and a low inflationary environment, but
shoppers bought more at its stores.
In Belgium, comparable store sales growth was 2.4 percent,
driven by retail inflation and solid year-end sales.
Comparable sales in southeast Europe slipped 0.6 percent,
with a strong performance in Greece, expansion in Romania and
weakness in Serbia.
Analysts had on average been expected like-for-like U.S.
sales growth of 1.8 percent and in Belgium of 1.0 percent,
according to a Thomson Reuters poll.
A series of U.S. retailers have reported sparse sales or cut
earnings forecasts as they engaged in the most promotional
holiday season since the recession, trying to outdo one another
with deep discounts to lure shoppers.
Kroger Co, the biggest U.S. supermarket operator,
last month took a cautious stance on business at the close of
2013, with a cut in food stamps for lower-income families taking
effect and reduced spending on discretionary items.
($1 = 0.7372 euros)
