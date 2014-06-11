BRIEF-Damartex Q3 revenue rises to 205.2 million euros
* Q3 revenue 205.2 million euros ($220.9 million) versus 174.4 million euros year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2oOCpWw Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 11 Delhaize Group
* Planned measures might impact jobs as many as 2500 employees
* To invest additional 450 million euros in company opreated stores, people debvelopment and training among others
* Is considering to terminate its company owned activities in 14 stores that have unsustainable financial performance
* This could impact jobs of 2500 employees of delhaize belgium in the coming three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net income group share EUR 22.8 million ($24.55 million)versus EUR 25.8 million year ago