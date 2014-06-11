June 11 Delhaize Group

* Planned measures might impact jobs as many as 2500 employees

* To invest additional 450 million euros in company opreated stores, people debvelopment and training among others

* Is considering to terminate its company owned activities in 14 stores that have unsustainable financial performance

* This could impact jobs of 2500 employees of delhaize belgium in the coming three years