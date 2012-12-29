Demonstrators shout slogans as they are surrounded by the police during a protest rally in New Delhi December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The gang rape victim whose assault in New Delhi triggered nationwide protests died of her injuries on Saturday in a Singapore hospital, potentially threatening fresh protests in India where her case is a rallying point for women's rights. (Read the story here)

Delhi Traffic Police advisory: avoid India Gate

Entire central Vista including Rajpath, Vijay Chowk and all road leading to India Gate will be closed for general traffic, Kamal Attaturk Marg also closed. All traveller advised to avoid these roads.

Ten metro stations shut in Delhi

Ten Metro stations, including Patel chowk, Race course, Khan Market, Udyog Bhawan, Mandi house, Barakhamba Road and Pragati maidan will remain closed.

Delhi gang rape accused likely to face murder charge too

The six men accused of raping and assaulting the 23-year-old paramedical student, who died after battling for her life for over 12 days in a Singapore hospital, could now be charged with murder. Delhi Police are likely to file the chargesheet in the case in the first week of January 2013.

Safdarjung lacked facilities: Medanta's Dr Yatin Mehta

Dr Yatin Mehta, Chairman of the Medanta Institute of Critical Care and Anaesthesiology, who accompanied the Delhi braveheart to Singapore, said that she had to be shifted from the Safdarjung Hospital as her treatment required super specialty facilities and infrastructure which were lacking at the Delhi hospital.