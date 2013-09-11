Kohli wins Wisden's 'Leading Cricketer' honour
NEW DELHI India captain Virat Kohli has been named the "Leading Cricketer in the World" in this year's edition of the Wisden Cricketers' Almanack, the publication announced on Wednesday.
NEW DELHI A judge will deliver his sentence on Friday against four men convicted of killing a woman they gang-raped and tortured on a bus in New Delhi, a case that triggered outrage in India and widespread demands for the guilty to be hanged.
Judge Yogesh Khanna told the court sentencing would take place at 2.30 p.m. (0900 GMT) on Friday.
(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel, editing by Ross Colvin)
SAN FRANCISCO Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday it would roll out a mobile YouTube application designed for India, boosting the search company's presence in a burgeoning market with spotty Internet access.
MOSCOW/BEIRUT Russia suggested on Wednesday it would publicly stand by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad despite outrage over a chemical weapons attack, setting Donald Trump's new U.S. administration on course for a head-on diplomatic collision with Moscow.