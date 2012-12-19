A protester holds a placard during a rally demanding the state government to ensure the safety of women in the capital city, outside the residence of Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dixit in New Delhi December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

NEW DELHI - Following are reactions on Twitter from political leaders and celebrities after a woman was gang-raped and thrown out of a bus in New Delhi.

PRITISH NANDY, media personality "A suggestion for Mr Shinde, Home Minister: Why doesnt the Govt put up hoardings everywhere, saying: Rape Strictly Prohibited?"

FARHAN AKHTAR, actor "Yes we can stoop lower as a people. The Delhi bus gang-rape is proof of that. Is justice asleep? I believe swift and severe punishment is the only deterrent. These deviants are not afraid of consequence as it comes too little too late."

JUHI CHAWLA, actor "Read the newspaper this morning and wish I hadn't. Read the heart rendering, shocking, saddening news about the gang-rape on a Delhi bus!"

FARAH KHAN, film-maker "Sometimes I think the Shariat law would work well, we are becoming a country of barbarians."

JATIN KOCHAR, fashion designer "New Delhi gang-rape…shameful and shameless."

HARSH VARDHAN, politician "The best way to get rid of a problem for the time being is to set up a committee and forget about it."

SALIM MERCHANT, film music composer "President, CJI: Stop Rape Now!"

YUVRAJ SINGH, cricketer "Shocked with the delhi rape incident. Something is terribly wrong somewhere. If this is the way women are treated God saves our society"

CHETAN BHAGAT, author "Don't know if every rape case should be punishable by death given the possible abuse of law but these bus rape guys probably deserve it"

BRAHMA CHELLANEY, strategic analyst "Whether it is black money, setting up an anti-graft ombudsman or combating rape, Indian democracy produces sound and fury signifying nothing"

AMITABH BACHCHAN, actor "Wanted to say so much of the day .. but so disturbed by the gang rape case in Delhi .. atrocious and unforgivable !!"

GUL PANAG, actress "It's time we stopped seeing this as a Delhi problem. Lack of safety of women is a systemic, endemic Indian problem."

AYAZ MEMON, cricket commentator "Sordid Delhi gang rape in a way holds up mirror to our society. "Wanted to teach girl a lesson'' says culprits. What lesson do they deserve?"

KARAN JOHAR, film-maker "Disgusted and apalled at the tragic rape incident in Delhi...severe and immediate punishment has to be served!!! Its shameful...."

SOPHIE CHAUDRY, MTV VJ "SHAME! Takes incidents like Delhi gang-rape 4 ppl/MPs to show outrage! What about girls who r raped by family members?!Who's protectin them?"

ARVIND KEJRIWAL, activist and politician "635 rapes regd in delhi during 2012. Anyone punished so far? No? Doesn't it encourage such crimes? Each rape case shud be decided in 1 month"

ALIA BHATT, actress "Horrified with the Delhi bus rape case !! Cannot believe this took place on a moving bus amidst the staff !!"

KIRAN BEDI, former police official "Two practices which can compel sensitisation in governance r mandatory weekly commute in public transport+field visits to see+feel directly!"

RAGHU RAM, TV producer "The latest Delhi rape happened around munirka. I'm from munirka. Can't even tell you my shock and disgust..."

ANAND MAHINDRA, industrialist "The right measure of anger has built up in response to the Delhi gangrape.Media&social media need to sustain relentless pressure for action"

ANUPAM KHER, actor "HANG Delhi Bus Rapists Publicly."

RAHUL BOSE, actor "Gangrape and beating of girl in delhi today continues an urban trend of the sickening brutalisation of women."