The 23-year-old woman whose gang rape sparked protests and a national debate about violence against women in India died of her injuries on Saturday, prompting a security lockdown in New Delhi and an acknowledgement from the prime minister that social change is needed.

Here are some reactions sourced from the social networking website Twitter.

SHAH RUKH KHAN, actor -- (1) We couldn't save u but wot a big voice u have, u brave little girl.That voice is telling us that rape is not an aberration,not a mistake (2) Rape embodies sexuality as our culture & society has defined it. i am so sorry that i am a part of this society and culture. (3) I am so sorry that I am a man.I promise I will fight with ur voice. I will respect women, so that I gain my daughter's respect.

AJAY MAKEN, politician -- #braveheart no more! My head hangs in shame and my heart is heavy with grief. We failed as a society.

SANIA MIRZA-MALIK, tennis player - Its a black day for India..Nirbhaya was a symbol of awoman's fighting spirit and I hope atleast now our leaders will wake up and take charge

SHOBHAA DE , writer -- Sheila ki deewani!After deafening silence nd total indifference,she shows up 2 express solidarity!She wasn't heckled.She was shown the door.

MEDHA PATKAR, social activist -- Deeply mourn her death, urgnt need to change law n law makers n law protectors. need 4 fast resolution of all cases of rape pending.

RAKESH JHUNJHUNWALA, stock investor -- We don't need to agree on Lokpal, Cricket, Economy, Films, Corruption, etc but we can unite against Rape.Its time.Protest peacefully.

MANMOHAN SINGH, prime minister: I pray for the peace of the departed soul and hope that her family will have the strength to bear this grievous loss. While she may have lost her battle for life, it is up to us all to ensure that her death will not have been in vain. I join the nation in conveying to her family and friends my deepest condolences at this terrible loss

AMITABH BACHCHAN, actor -- 'Amanat', 'Damini' just a name now .. her body has passed away, but her soul shall shall forever stir our hearts!!!

SHASHI THAROOR, MoS human resource -- Deeply saddened by the passing of our brave sister in Singapore. She waged a courageous battle for life&galvanized a cause that will not die

KIRAN BEDI, activist -- Let this sacrifice day b called NIRBHAY DAY where all cops led by their seniors RESOLVE that no complaint from any woman will go unattended!

SUSHMA SWARAJ, senior BJP leader -- Her death has shaken the conscience of the nation. We must wake up and make India safe for daughters.

SHEKHAR KAPUR, filmmaker -- Her greatest betrayal is that we will forget. Political systems greatest hope is we will forget.R only redemption is if we do not forget. On d stroke of d midnight hour.On 31st December.I will stand in silence in Her memory. Will you, or will u party on?

NARENDRA MODI , Gujarat chief minister -- Deeply saddened & distressed by the news of India's braveheart daughter passing away. My deepest condolences with her family.

ANUPAM KHER , actor -- This is NOT the time to shut down Metros, India Gate or India. This is the time to Apologise,Say SORRY for letting People down.

GUL PANAG, actor -- Let's not forget the many many other unsung women & girls who have also been victims of sexual violence. Outrage shouldn't be selective

TASLIMA NASREEN, activist/actor -- She was brutally gang-raped, tortured, mutilated and murdered. Don't say that she ‘died peacefully'.

OMAR ABDULLAH , politician -- Rest in Peace brave one.

RANVIR SHOREY, actor -- #India needs a good cry right now. India needs immediate action. Unfortunately we don't have a leadership that understands this. #RIP

KARAN JOHAR, filmmaker -- RIP to a brave girl who fought in a weak and paralysed country .......#shameonallofus !

FARHAN AKHTAR, actor -- All political parties unwilling to take action against their own members who have insulted and degraded women with sexist comments.

KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW, businesswoman -- Brave heart sacrificed her life n will be remembered as a martyr who changed the moral fabric of our country Govt must legislate effectively

ABHISHEK BACHCHAN, actor -- This is not the country I grew up in as a child, this is not the country I want my daughter to know whilst she grows up!

JAVED AKHTAR, lyricist -- We,the mute spectators of violence towards women at home and at public places Are we also not responsible for what is happening.

YUVRAJ SINGH, cricketer -- Heartbreaking to hear about damini ! Rip braveheart of india !

SONAKSHI SINHA, actor -- The girl isn't dead. Instead she's moved to a better place where no rapes happen. Too bad that place doesn't exist in apna Bharat mahaan.

SHABANA AZMI, actor -- Citizens of Mumbai including theatre, film personalities lead silent march at 5.30 pm today from Juhu Beach gandhi statue 2 Kaifi Azmi Park

ARVIND KEJRIWAL, politician -- Aren't we all responsible for her death? Can we all now do something so that half of humanity starts feeling safe amongst us?

PRITISH NANDY, media personality -- I do not know her name. I do not know her religion. All I know is that we are all responsible for her death....

SALIM MERCHANT, music composer -- God bless the soul of the girl from delhi who died fighting for her life. We need our laws changed!"

ANAND MAHINDRA, industrialist -- Today I resolve to bave no resolutions other than to light a candle&unite in grief with her family--silently.There will be time for action.

(All Twitter comments published as posted by writers, without editing)