Telecommunication towers are pictured through hanging flower pots at a residential building in Kolkata December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

The prices for 900 Mhz band spectrum in three major cities rose 54 percent on average on the second day of an airwave auction, government data showed on Tuesday.

In Delhi, the price for the 900 band spectrum rose 47 percent from the auction reserve price, while Mumbai saw a 68 percent increase.

The price for the same band spectrum jumped 47 percent in Kolkata.

The auction continues on Wednesday.