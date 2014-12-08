(Adds details)
Dec 8 Teen apparel retailer Delia*s Inc
filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and said it had hired
advisers to help liquidate its assets.
The company listed total assets of $74 million and
liabilities of $32.2 million in its filing on Sunday with a U.S.
bankruptcy court. (1.usa.gov/1vvHoDY)
The company also said Chief Executive Tracy Gardner and
Chief Operating Officer Brian Lex Austin-Gemas resigned on
Friday.
Delia*s said on Monday Salus Capital Partners LLC will give
it a $20 million debtor-in-possession credit facility to
continue operations, conduct store closings and closeout sales.
Several teen apparel retailers have been losing market share
to fast-fashion brands such as H&M, Forever 21 and
Inditex's Zara, which bring the latest styles from the
runway to their stores within weeks.
They have also been losing out to online retailers such as
Amazon.com Inc, who can afford to offer deeper
discounts on apparel than those available at brick-and-mortar
stores.
Delia*s had warned on Friday it was liquidating assets and
would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection "in the very
near term, " sending its shares down 84 percent.
Teen and young women's fashion chain Deb Shops, which is
controlled by private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management
, filed for its second bankruptcy in less than four
years on Thursday and said it would seek a buyer.
Delia*s shares were down 7.4 percent at 1.8 cents in
pre-market trading on Monday.
The case is In re: Delia*s Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
Southern District of New York, No: 14-23678.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Siddharth Cavale)