March 15 Delinquency rates at most major U.S. banks fell marginally, as more consumers continued to keep up with their bill payments. Credit card charge-offs have fallen, except for Citigroup, Discover Financial and American Express.

Net charge-off rate Delinquency rate

Feb 2012 Jan 2012 Feb 2012 Jan 2012 JPMorgan Chase 3.97 4.25 2.42 2.45 Discover Financial 2.80 2.75 2.25 2.31 Capital One Financial* 3.84 4.08 3.62 3.78 American Express Co 2.4 2.2 1.4 1.4 Bank of America Corp 5.56 5.63 3.75 3.80 Citigroup 5.36 5.27 3.09 3.13 *Capital One Financial reported metrics yesterday