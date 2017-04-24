(Recasts with CEO interview)
BERLIN, April 24 Online food takeaway firm
Delivery Hero, one of Europe's biggest start-ups, could consider
an initial public offering (IPO) to raise capital so it can face
competition from the likes of Uber.
"We should make sure that we are ready, that we can make
further consolidation, that we have the power of an Uber or
others," Chief Executive Niklas Ostberg told Reuters.
The biggest international players in online food takeaway -
Delivery Hero, Just Eat and Takeaway.com - have
been raising fresh capital or swapping assets to bulk up as Uber
and Amazon push into meal delivery.
Delivery Hero is seen as the start-up closest to going
public in the portfolio of German e-commerce investor Rocket
Internet, which reports 2016 results on Tuesday.
Rocket, which holds a 37.7 percent stake in the firm valued
at almost 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion), has seen its share
price tumble as valuations of its other holdings have been
slashed in recent financing rounds.
Ostberg made the comments after Delivery Hero reported that
2016 sales rose 79 percent to 297 million euros, or 71 percent
after accounting for disposals and acquisitions.
The Berlin-based company founded in 2011 has built a
delivery network for 271,000 restaurants in more than 40
countries and Ostberg expects it to keep up strong growth in
2017 and in the medium term.
Ostberg declined to give figures on how much the business
lost in 2016, but said its core marketplace business had turned
profitable during the year, although its Foodora logistics unit
and recently-acquired Foodpanda were still losing
money.
Ostberg told Reuters he did not expect Foodora and Foodpanda
to turn a profit any time soon but said the main business should
generate enough profit to fund their expansion until they break
even.
($1 = 0.9215 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Harro ten Wolde and
Edmund Blair)