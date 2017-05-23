BRIEF-BlackBerry CEO says needs to "catch up" to make software sales target
* BlackBerry CEO John Chen says expects software sales to rise 10-15 percent this year from $687 million in prior year
FRANKFURT May 23 Delivery Hero is expected to float on the stock exchange before the summer break in a deal valuing the German online food takeaway firm at 3.5 billion to 4 billion euros ($3.9-4.5 billion), people close to the matter said on Tuesday.
The company is planning to announce its intention to float by mid-June with the initial public offering taking place four weeks later, they added. ($1 = 0.8903 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner)
WASHINGTON, June 23 Automakers are using tiny cameras, sensors to track drooping heads, steering wheel monitors and audible alerts to ensure drivers pay attention when using advanced driver assistance systems, like Tesla’s Autopilot, that allow drivers to take their hands off the wheel.