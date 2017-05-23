FRANKFURT May 23 Delivery Hero is expected to float on the stock exchange before the summer break in a deal valuing the German online food takeaway firm at 3.5 billion to 4 billion euros ($3.9-4.5 billion), people close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The company is planning to announce its intention to float by mid-June with the initial public offering taking place four weeks later, they added. ($1 = 0.8903 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner)