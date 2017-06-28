BRIEF-India's Atishay says co empaneled by UIDAI on 'PAN INDIA' basis
* Says co's empanelment as enrolment agency renewed till March 2020 by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)
FRANKFURT, June 28 Online takeaway food delivery group Delivery Hero is expected to price its initial public offering at the top end of its 22.00 to 25.50 euros a share range, people close to the deal said.
Investors have been told that orders below 25.50 euros a share risk missing the deal, they said.
At that price, the company would raise 996 million euros ($1.13 billion) through a stock market listing. Trading is expected to start on Friday.
($1 = 0.8793 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt and Robert Venes at IFR in London; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
NEW DELHI, June 29 At midnight on Friday, India will introduce nationwide goods and services tax with Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking centre-stage in parliament for what will be the country's biggest tax reform in the 70 years since independence from British colonial rule.