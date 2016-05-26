NEW YORK May 26 Computer giant Dell's decision
to wait out months of extreme credit market volatility appears
to have paid off as it launched the biggest US syndicated term
loan since last November into a market eager for exposure to
debt backing the US$67bn acquisition of EMC Corp.
The US$5bn Term Loan B (TLB), which hit the market more than
seven months after the largest technology industry acquisition
was announced, is US$3bn less than earlier planned, heightening
demand for one of the few large new-money deals this year.
Dell waited out months of market volatility before
initiating its massive borrowing. Reflecting the broadly
improved tone, leveraged loan prices have rallied to levels seen
last November after slumping to four-year lows in February.
Investor hunger for Dell's leveraged loan became clear after
a blockbuster investment grade bond sale last week. Orders
surged to more than five times the available bonds, leading the
company to increase the deal size by 25% to US$20bn.
The size of the TLB was cut, as a result. This loan, similar
to the bonds, carries investment grade ratings. The company's
ratings, however, are below investment grade.
There has been a glut of technology sector loan issuance
backing mergers. However, Dell's reduced loan size, investment
grade credit ratings on the new loans, and overall secondary
market rally likely will increase demand for the company's
acquisition financing, investors said.
"Out of the gate, leverage seems reasonable and cash flow
generation is strong," Jean-Philippe Levilain, global head of
leveraged loans at AXA Investment Managers, said of Dell. "The
company has demonstrated in the recent past that its focus was
on deleveraging, and investors probably give them credit for
this."
Dell's total adjusted leverage will be 4.0 times after the
acquisition with secured leverage coming in at 2.8 times,
according to sources. The company anticipates achieving
investment grade corporate ratings within two years.
Also, leveraged loan issuance stood at US$160bn at the start
of the month, down 25% in the same period last year, according
to Thomson Reuters LPC data. Available higher-quality assets are
being sopped up.
Pricing on Dell's seven-year TLB, led by Credit Suisse, is
guided in the 350-375bp over Libor range, sources said. There is
a 0.75% Libor floor and discount of 99 cents on the dollar.
Lender commitments to the loan are due June 2.
"Everything seems to be on schedule and in line with
expectations," said another investor, noting he was satisfied
with the announcement and terms included.
Price guidance is in line with a US$9.75bn loan backing
chipmaker Avago Technologies' acquisition of fellow
semiconductor company Broadcom that priced in November 2015 at
350bp over Libor with a 0.75% floor. The loan currently trades
around par.
Avago's corporate rating was Ba1/BB+/BBB-, while the loan
was rated Ba1/BBB/BBB. This is comparable to Dell, which is
rated Ba1/BB+/BB+ and its proposed senior secured debt, which is
rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB-.
Dell's price talk, in contrast, is tighter than the
US$3.75bn term loan and US$1bn-equivalent euro-denominated loan
supporting Western Digital's acquisition of flash storage
provider SanDisk Corp that priced at the end of March during
more volatile market conditions.
Western Digital's corporate rating is Ba1/BB+/BB+ while the
loan is rated Ba1/BBB-/BBB-.
The two loans priced at 550bp over their benchmarks with
0.75% floors. There was a discount of 97 cents on the dollar,
and the loans have since risen to trade near par.
"Dell is probably handicapped slightly by the fact that
there are already a couple of very large issuers in the
electronics space, like Avago, Western Digital, NXP and others,"
said Levilain. But the underlying backdrop is robust, he said,
including the smaller-than-expected size and the "investment
grade rating at the loan level which is rare in our world."
In all, Dell expects to raise about US$43.2bn of debt
financing for the EMC acquisition. The combined company will
have approximately US$51.6bn of total adjusted debt on its
books.
(Reporting by Lynn Adler and Jonathan Schwarzberg; Editing By
Michelle Sierra and Jon Methven)