* Dell talking with private equity firms
* Discussions are preliminary -Bloomberg
* CEO Mike Dell in 2010 said had considered going private
By Nadia Damouni and Poornima Gupta
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Dell Inc
is in talks with private equity firms on a potential buyout, two
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, confirming a
Bloomberg report that sent its shares soaring 13 percent to near
an eight-month high.
The world's No. 3 PC maker is in talks with at least two
private equity firms about going private and the discussions are
preliminary as the financing has not yet been secured, said
Bloomberg, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.
Dell, which has steadily ceded market share to Hewlett
Packard and China's Lenovo, declined to
comment on what it called rumors and speculation.
Some analysts say taking the company private - an idea that
has surfaced sporadically in past years - makes sense.
It has lost 40 percent of its value since last year's peak,
and it is trying to reinvent itself as a seller of higher-margin
services to corporations - an internal overhaul that might be
conducted away from public scrutiny.
Others pointed to the sheer expense of such a deal, an
outsized debt burden of some $4.5 billion and murky prospects as
a major player in a PC market that's dwindling with the advent
of tablets such as Apple Inc's iPad.
"The market value of Dell has come down so much that a
buyout has become something that is plausible. They have about
$5 billion in net cash and also free cash flow generation that
could sustain payments on debt from a leveraged buyout," said
S&P Capital IQ analyst Angelo Zino.
"However, we think it's unlikely, given the sheer size of
Dell and where the stock is currently trading at."
A buyout of the $19 billion company would become one of the
largest deals since the global recession.
DOWNWARD SPIRAL
Shipments of computers by the company, now reinventing
itself as a provider of computers and services to corporations
and government agencies, plummeted 21 percent in the fourth
quarter, according to IDC. In the third quarter, its profit slid
47 percent.
Overall sales of PCs over the holidays slid for the first
time in more than five years, according to industry researcher
IDC.
On Monday, another industry research firm, Gartner,
estimated that Dell lost 2 percentage points of market share in
the fourth quarter, slipping to 10.2 percent from 12.2 percent a
year earlier.
Dell's fortunes have waxed and waned. In 2007, billionaire
Chief Executive Michael Dell - whose company was an early
pioneer of just-in-time inventory management and online sales of
custom-built computers - returned to the company he founded to
revive its business.
Michael Dell revealed at a Sanford Bernstein investors'
conference in 2010 that he had once considered taking private
the company. Dell told investors a transformation of his company
that he had hoped to effect upon his return was "incomplete".
Those comments triggered a round of speculation, but most
analysts said buying out such a large company would be difficult
because of the massive financing requirements.
Michael Dell now owns more than 14 percent of the company,
according to Thomson Reuters data, and last year was ranked the
22nd richest American with a fortune of $14.6 billion.
Dell's stock soared to an intra-day high of $12.83 in
afternoon trade - the highest since May 2012 - after a brief
trading suspension. It closed at $12.29.
Its traded bonds also came under pressure over fears of a
significant hike in leverage. Its 4.625 percent, 2021 bonds were
trading 80 basis points wider at 210 basis points over U.S.
Treasuries, while its 2.3 percent, 2015s were about 30 basis
points wider at 88 basis points over Treasuries.
"It can be difficult to realize the full value of various
corporate assets ... during transition periods, and executing on
a long-term transformation as a private company could have
advantages," argued ISI analyst Brian Marshall.