* Looking for acquisitions to boost growth - Michael Dell
* Does not see smartphones, tablets impacting PC demand
BANGALORE Jan 9 Dell Inc, the
world's number three personal computer maker, will use its
"strong cash flows" to make acquisitions to boost growth, Chief
Executive Michael Dell said on Monday.
Dell could acquire small and medium size companies that
would give it access to new technologies, he said at a business
event in southern Indian city of Bangalore.
Dell, which has long-depended on government, corporate and
consumer technology spending worldwide, has been diversifying
from hardware into higher-margin services, but at a slower pace
than some rivals.
"You will see us be a serial acquirer using our strong cash
flows to enhance our growth and add to our development
capability," Dell said.
He said that the smartphones and tablets were unlikely to
dent demand for personal computers.
"If you look at the tablet, it's a very interesting and
exciting device. It's basically an additional device," Dell
said.
"In other words, if I get a tablet I don't get rid of my
smartphone. If I get a smartphone, I don't get rid of the PC
either."
In November, Dell reported quarterly revenue that missed
Wall Street estimates, and the computer maker warned that
full-year revenue could be hurt by an industry-wide shortage of
hard drives.
The company lost market share during the third quarter to
Asian rival Lenovo Group which vaulted past it to
claim the No. 2 ranking in PCs behind market leader
Hewlett-Packard.