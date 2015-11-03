NEW YORK Nov 2 Dell Inc is preparing to sell
around $10 billion in non-core assets, including software and
services, to reduce the heavy debt load it will be taking on to
buy EMC Corp, according to people familiar with the
matter.
Dell, which will assume $49.5 billion of debt once the
merger with EMC is completed, has communicated the plan to
credit rating agencies in recent days, the people said on
Monday.
Assets Dell could sell include Quest Software, which helps
with information technology (IT) management; SonicWall, an
e-mail encryption and data security provider; back-up solutions
unit AppAssure; as well as IT services provider Perot Systems,
the people said.
The divestitures will not include Dell's hardware assets
such as servers, which are crucial in its quest to dominate the
large enterprise market through its merger with EMC, as well as
compete more effectively with the likes of Cisco Systems Inc
and International Business Machines Corp, the
people added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
deliberations are confidential. A Dell spokesman declined to
comment.
Dell agreed last month to buy data storage company EMC for
$67 billion, in a move that would transform the No. 3 computer
maker into a leader in storing corporate data and shift its
business away from the stagnant consumer personal computer
market.
The transaction is expected to close between May and October
2016. Dell has stated that the combined company will focus on
reducing its debt during the first 18 to 24 months after the
merger to achieve an investment-grade credit rating.
Dell and its shareholders, including founder Michael Dell
and private equity firm Silver Lake Partners LP, are
contributing $4.25 billion in equity to the deal.
Dell has agreed to pay $24.05 cash per share for EMC, and
will also give EMC shareholders a special stock that tracks the
share price of VMWare Inc, the maker of cloud-based
virtualization software majority-owned by EMC.
VMWare shares have lagged since the deal was announced,
weighing on the overall value of the deal.
When Dell's acquisition of EMC was announced on Oct. 12, the
deal valued the latter at $33.15 per share. EMC ended Monday at
$26.35 on the New York Stock Exchange, reflecting investor
concern that the merger may not be completed under the tracking
stock structure.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Greg Roumeliotis in New York;
Editing by Richard Chang)