By Jonathan Stempel
Aug 22 Consumers have a right under a federal
law to revoke their consent to being contacted on their cell
phones by automated dialing systems, a U.S. appeals court
decided on Thursday in a defeat for computer maker Dell Inc
.
Reversing a lower court ruling, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals in Philadelphia ruled in favor of a Pennsylvania
woman, Ashley Gager, who complained that Dell hounded her with
more than 40 calls in less than three weeks to collect a
delinquent debt after she had sent a letter asking it to stop.
Circuit Judge Jane Roth said Congress intended the Telephone
Consumer Protection Act of 1991 to protect consumers from
unwanted automated calls, a conclusion supported by a 2012
Federal Communications Commission ruling in an unrelated case.
She rejected Dell's argument that because the law did not
address whether consumers may revoke consent to be contacted by
an autodialing system, such a right to revoke did not exist.
"We find that the TCPA provides consumers with the right to
revoke their prior express consent to be contacted on cellular
phones by autodialing systems," Roth wrote for a unanimous
three-judge panel. "Because the TCPA is a remedial statute, it
should be construed to benefit consumers."
Dell, which is based in Round Rock, Texas, and its law firm
did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Cary Flitter, a lawyer for Gager, did not immediately
respond to a similar request.
According to court papers, Gager had in 2007 filled in her
cellphone number in place of her home number on an application
for a Dell credit line, which the Honesdale, Pennsylvania
resident used to buy thousands of dollars of computer equipment.
After Gager defaulted, Dell began leaving the automated
messages, and continued doing so even after receiving a letter
in December 2010 from Gager asking it to stop, the papers show.
In May 2012, U.S. District Judge Robert Mariani dismissed
Gager's lawsuit, saying that she should have told Dell at the
time she gave her cellphone number not to make automated calls.
The 3rd Circuit sent the case back to Mariani's courtroom
for further proceedings, and said Dell remains entitled to
pursue the unpaid debt.
"Dell will still be able to telephone Gager about her
delinquent account," Roth said. "The only limitation imposed by
the TCPA is that Dell will not be able to use an automated
dialing system to do so."
The case is Gager v. Dell Financial Services LLC, 3rd U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 12-2823.