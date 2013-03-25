* Dell says Michael Dell willing to work with third parties
* Michael Dell concerned with Blackstone strategy-sources
* Top shareholder Southeastern happy with new offers
* Dell shares up 2.6 pct
By Greg Roumeliotis and Soyoung Kim
March 25 Two of the most prominent U.S.
investors could upset Michael Dell's $24.4 billion buyout bid
for Dell Inc, after billionaire Carl Icahn opened the
door to an alliance with Blackstone Group to wrest
control of the computer maker from its founder.
Icahn said on Monday he has started preliminary talks with
Blackstone. Both sides have made bids that could be superior to
the offer on the table from Michael Dell and private equity firm
Silver Lake.
The backroom negotiations show how what started as Michael
Dell and Silver Lake's plan to take the PC maker private could
turn into a months-long process.
Icahn has proposed paying $15 per share for 58 percent of
Dell. Blackstone has indicated it can pay more than $14.25 per
share. The Silver Lake group offered $13.65 per share for all of
Dell.
Dell and Silver Lake declined comment. Blackstone did not
respond to requests for comment.
Icahn, who owns a $1 billion stake in Dell, said both his
and Blackstone's offers give the company's largest investors
what they wanted most - the ability to retain publicly traded
shares of Dell.
Southeastern Asset Management, Dell's largest independent
shareholder and one of the most vocal opponents of the Silver
Lake plan, said it was pleased about that prospect, as well as
the higher offers.
Another investor, Bill Nygren, co-manager of the Oakmark
Fund, added, "Given the wide range of estimated values for Dell
shares, if all else is nearly equal, we believe a proposal is
superior if it allows investors who want to remain invested in
Dell the opportunity to do so."
The outcome of the auction would determine the future of
Dell, which was regarded as a model of innovation as recently as
the early 2000s but has struggled to make up for declining
market share of the global PC market.
A source earlier said that Dell had slashed its internal
forecast for fiscal 2013 operating profit to about $3 billion -
down sharply from the $3.7 billion it had predicted previously.
Dell's shares closed up 2.6 percent to $14.51 on Monday,
indicating investors expect a deal to be done at a price higher
than the Silver Lake bid. Earlier in the session they touched
$14.64, the stock's highest level in 10 months.
"We continue to believe a higher bid than the current $13.65
per share offer will likely be offered but, based on our
assumptions, a $15 per share bid may be a threshold," Wells
Fargo Securities analyst Maynard Um said in a note.
"We believe a higher Silver Lake/Dell bid might still be a
more attractive and strategic option, assuming information
regarding the public stub and financial services sale is
accurate," he said.
Late on Sunday, two sources close to the matter said that
the Silver Lake group had no plans yet to increase or amend its
offer until Dell's special committee comes out with a ruling on
the rival proposals.
DOES DELL STAY?
As part of his deal with the special committee of Dell's
board that is running the auction process, Michael Dell has to
explore the possibility of working with third parties on
alternative offers. On Monday, Dell said he had reaffirmed that
commitment.
Still, Michael Dell is very concerned that Blackstone's
offer would dismantle the PC maker he founded in 1984, two
people close to Michael Dell said. The founder is worried that
the buyout firm's plans would be inconsistent with his strategy
to reinvest in the company, the sources said.
Michael Dell is planning to meet with Blackstone to discuss
the private equity firm's bid, two other sources familiar with
the situation said.
Blackstone made no mention of asset sales in its preliminary
offer. But people familiar with the matter have told Reuters
that Blackstone has considered a potential sale of Dell's
financial services business as part of its turnaround plan.
Michael Dell's role also remains unclear in a Blackstone-led
deal. The buyout firm has already made an unsuccessful push to
recruit Oracle Corp President Mark Hurd to run Dell if
it takes over the company, one source familiar with the
situation said last week. {ID:nL1N0CD0MI]
A number of issues remain to be addressed, a separate person
familiar with the matter said on Monday of Michael Dell. Among
them, what Michael Dell would do if a buyer wanted to sell a
business and he did not, the source said.
Potential buyers are likely to want to sit down with Michael
Dell to discuss his plans for a privately held Dell Inc in more
detail, the source said, adding that Blackstone had not done so
yet.
Switching bidding allegiances could preserve an affiliation
with the company for Michael Dell, who founded the technology
giant at the age of 19 with just $1,000.
Under the Silver Lake plan, he planned to contribute his
roughly 16 percent share of Dell's equity to the deal, along
with cash from his investment firm MSD Capital, and remain CEO
of the company. Silver Lake is putting up $1.4 billion.